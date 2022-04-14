READING, Pa. - A 3-county effort to restore passenger rail between Reading and Philadelphia is approaching its boarding call.
"There's no "Ds" or "Rs", or red and blue trains, going up and down from Philadelphia," said Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "This is all about a bipartisan effort."
During next Thursday's meeting, the Berks County Commissioners will hear public comments and vote on whether to approve the proposed Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.
"We can't negotiate with Norfolk Southern, we can't negotiate with Amtrak, we can't accept or expend dollars, unless there's an authority in place," said Commissioner Christian Leinbach.
Commissioners in Chester and Montgomery counties need to approve it as well for it to officially be formed. Montgomery County will hold a hearing on the 20th, while Chester County will on the 27th. If this attempt at passenger rail has any chance, the authority will have to be approved. There is optimism, though, that the three counties are all on board.
"Just because we approve the authority doesn't mean passenger rail is coming," said Leinbach. "It is the critical next step."
Commissioners say the endgame is not simply to connect Reading with Philadelphia. It's to connect Berks County with one of the most powerful and populous corridors in the world.
"That's the corridor from Boston to Washington D.C.," said Leinbach. "The Amtrak service that we're talking about would be New York-Philly-Reading, DC-Philly-Reading."
Commissioners say the public can comment either in-person at the Services Center or virtually.
"I'm excited about the potential the economic development benefit, the benefit to our communities, and to Berks Countians," said Leinbach.