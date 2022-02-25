The Berks County Commissioners are warning poultry farmers about an avian influenza outbreak.
They say there have been no cases in the county, but are urging farmers to take precautions.
HPAI has been detected in seven states so far, including Delaware.
Penn State Extension says the flu has not been detected in Pennsylvania, but infected birds are likely flying through the state.
It says faculty members are serving on a statewide avian flu task force chaired by Pa.'s agriculture secretary.
The CDC says the virus is not known to have infected any Americans.