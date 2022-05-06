BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – People in West Reading gathered Thursday to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The restaurant Taqueria Comalli on Court Street held its "Parking Lot Party." Pop Truck Pennsylvania provided drinks and a DJ played music to celebrate the holiday.

That wasn't the only party in the area.

The Hispanic Center in Reading held a celebration at Christ Episcopal Church in Center City.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA - 6th District) was one of the guests who stopped by.

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's victory over France on May 5, 1862.

