BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The National Anthem could heard throughout Boyertown. People gathered for a ceremony and a parade that made its way through town this Memorial Day. It is a parade Justin Dubost from the 11 Bravo Motorcycle Club took part in.

"It's beautiful. I love to see, you know, good American people coming out and supporting those men and women who gave their lives and not forget it," said Dubost.

Bernville held its annual parade. People like Sheryl Manrodt lined the street as performers, first responders, local organizations, and veterans marched. It is a parade she said she comes to each year, one she said is growing.

"I mean, these are all volunteers here in these fire companies that volunteer their time and skills to protect us and it's good to remember them, as well as all of those people who gave the ultimate sacrifice so we have all of our freedoms," said Manrodt.

The singing of "God Bless America" could be heard at Veterans Grove in Reading's City Park. It is where people came together for a service. People placed down wreaths and heard from speakers.

Vietnam veteran Leon Sallade was in attendance.

"I want to recognize the ones that didn't make it back and the ones that we don't know about yet," said Sallade. "I feel like it's our honor and our privilege to pay tribute to them," he said.