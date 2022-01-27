READING, Pa. – Violence involving young people continues to be an issue, and now the Berks Community Action Program, a group whose goals include helping to prevent violence, will receive over half a million dollars from the state to help fight it.
"We want to support giving the children activities and the youth activities to do so that they have something to keep them occupied and keep them out of trouble," said Debra Luigard, treasurer of the Berks Community Action Program.
Gun violence involving young people, especially in Reading, is an ongoing issue and the grant for BCAP will go towards programs to provide resources to youth and families across Berks County.
"We try to fund local initiatives that help a lot of youth, which is why I think this current grant issue came to light to us," Luigard said.
Youth violence isn't just an issue in Berks County but across the state. The grant is part of a $24 million-plus Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant distributed statewide.
The Berks group plans to send out trained specialists to try to talk to young people who are in gangs in the county.
"We do see many more people in the city, so a larger concentration, we focus a good bit of our energy there and hope we can make a difference," Luigard said.
More details on how the funding will help address youth violence in the the county are expected in the near future.
"It is truly a relief to know that we've had a positive effect on those families and those children and given them some reason to be involved in positive things in the community," Luigard said.