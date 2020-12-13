MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A fundraiser and caroling event in Berks County looked to lift the spirits of a family whose patriarch is battling cancer.
Community members in Muhlenberg Township sang for Mike Heller outside his family's home on Sunday.
He found out over the Thanksgiving holiday that he has pancreatic cancer.
Family friends have launched a GoFundMe page for the family, which includes two boys at home.
"They've just been devastated from COVID to begin with, then finding out the week of Thanksgiving cancer and sending him home on hospice," said Crystal Rotkiske, fundraiser organizer. "Watching Christmas movies has seemed to be his cheerfulness the last three days, so I wanted to put this together to raise his spirits."