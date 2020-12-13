MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A fundraiser and caroling event in Berks County looked to lift the spirits of a family whose patriarch is battling cancer.

Community members in Muhlenberg Township sang for Mike Heller outside his family's home on Sunday.

He found out over the Thanksgiving holiday that he has pancreatic cancer.

Family friends have launched a GoFundMe page for the family, which includes two boys at home.

"They've just been devastated from COVID to begin with, then finding out the week of Thanksgiving cancer and sending him home on hospice," said Crystal Rotkiske, fundraiser organizer. "Watching Christmas movies has seemed to be his cheerfulness the last three days, so I wanted to put this together to raise his spirits."

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.