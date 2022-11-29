The community is coming together Tuesday to honor the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. A Berks County native was one of the five people killed in that attack, and his family is taking part in the tribute.

People are set to gather at the LGBT Center Tuesday night. The Michelle Dech, the center's executive director says it's important for the LGBTQ community and its allies to band together.

"The LGBTQ community has always been a target of hate and we've definitely seen an increase in hateful rhetoric and I think that at this point beyond being devastated we're angry," continued Dech.

A little more than a week after authorities say a gunman killed a Berks County native and four others and injured 17 others inside Club Q in Colorado Springs, the impact is being felt in Reading. One of the those killed was bartender Derrick Rump, who attended Kutztown Area High School.

Rump's family is set to take part in a vigil with members of the community and lawmakers at The LGBT Center of Greater Reading.

"I'm just absolutely so incredibly honored that they've allowed us to do this and they've allowed us to share the story with the community and bring attention to something that, it needs to end," Dech said ahead of the vigil.

The vigil will include a walk to Centre Park Dech says. "We'll stop at the park for a brief moment where performers from the Open Institute will sing a song for us there."

People will then walk back to the Calvary United Church of Christ.

"We've been fortunate here in Berks County quite honestly. We have a great circle of allies and community partners that support us all the way," Dech continued.

The vigil begins at 6 p.m. 69 News will have complete coverage online and on WFMZ-TV at 10:30 p.m.