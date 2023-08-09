READING, Pa. - The Berks Community Health Center (BCHC) said 18,000 patients come through its doors at its four locations.

One of them being the Oakbrook facility, a building the health center had been renting from the Reading Housing Authority.

Now, American Rescue Plan funding has allowed it to purchase the building. According to the health center, the county and Reading have provided American Rescue Plan funding totaling $900,000.

"With the funds that we are saving through the rent or lack of rent, we are able to give back to the community doing more outreach," said Debbie Hartranft, chief community relations officer at BCHC.

Hartranft said it also allows for more education, so everyone understands how important having a primary care physician is.

"Also with that funding Reading Housing Authority received from the purchase, they're giving back to the community as well, and they're building a community center within the Oakbrook development," said Hartranft.

What Hartranft calls a multilayered effect to give back to the community. This latest announcement comes amid National Health Center Week.

"We're really celebrating the collective impact we're having on the communities and providing health care to anybody regardless of their ability to pay, regardless of their insurance status," said Hartranft.

Hartranft said the location is important.

"The Oakbrook Housing Development is right next door. We want to definitely have our doors open for them," said Hartranft.