READING, Pa. | The Berks Community Health Center is a federally qualified health center, and federal officials are looking to spread awareness of the vaccine's availability at health centers like this.
"Today, getting vaccinated has been made easier than ever. No excuses, folks," stated Mayor Eddie Moran.
A common message is amplified once again, as city and federal officials make another vaccine push outside the Berks Community Health Center, next to the Oakbrook Homes.
"Every person in Reading matters, no matter what part of the city he or she lives in," noted Moran. "No matter how much they make, no matter what level of education a person has, they matter."
City and federal leaders led a discussion about increasing COVID-19 vaccine and testing access for underserved communities, and the homeless.
Workers at the health center even hosted a walk-up vaccine clinic, where even in the heat, people were seen lining up.
Some of them, getting their first shot.
The federal Housing and Urban Development and Health and Human Services departments announced a partnership in Washington last month to make the push for more shots in arms.
"This partnership between HUD and HHS will ensure that HUD clients have equitable access to vaccines," said Jane Miller from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"They are working together not only on COVID vaccine, which is a priority, but they're also working together to improve the health of this community," added Dalton Paxman from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.
Mayor Eddie Moran says while the city has had some success in reaching underserved communities, there is a lot more work to do.
According to the state Department of Health, a little more than 176,000 people in Berks County have been fully vaccinated.