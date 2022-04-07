READING, Pa. – Community leaders in the city of Reading and beyond are reacting to the historic news coming out of Washington.
"Especially with all the process to get to this point. We were very surprised today," said Wynton Butler, a Black history historian with the Berks chapter of the NAACP. "I thought it was going to be maybe tomorrow or even into next week. But a historic moment nonetheless."
"It is nerve-wracking to watch the count come down because anything can happen," Butler said.
He emphasizes the importance not just for the chapter itself, but for young Black women in Berks watching history unfold with the confirmation of the first Black female justice to the Supreme Court after a monumental Senate vote.
Those working with young people in the city say this will stand as a motivational symbol to encourage more Black women to pursue similar types of jobs.
"This is another glass ceiling broken," Butler said. "I don't necessarily look at little girls. I look at young ladies in college right now trying to decide maybe what field to go into. Young ladies in the law field."
"Into the judicial system, but starting out maybe in law enforcement. Anything," said Ryan Bradley, a community activist. "I believe all of that is intertwined. It's huge. It's huge for our culture."
"It can happen for you, too, for all the little girls," he added.
Ketanji Brown Jackson will take her historic seat on the highest court in the land after Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.
"The questioning that she went through," Bradley said of the hearings leading up to Jackson's confirmation. "It was like she was being interrogated. Her knowledge and her educational experience is way more than anyone asking her questions."
"The Senate knew they were making history, and in spite of where you may stand politically," Butler said, "they all want to be in the history books. They all want to be noted as being on the right side of history."
The Berks chapter of the NAACP is planning a special event at Alvernia University's Reading CollegeTowne in downtown Reading when Jackson has her swearing-in ceremony.