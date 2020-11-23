There's just no stopping the songs and smiles coming from 4-year-old Ryder Knechtle. You'd never know he's battling terminal brain cancer.
"I'm a big kid," said Ryder to his godmother, Nancy Snyder.
"You're a big kid? Okay but you're my special big kid," she said back.
Special big kids deserve special celebrations. Ryder's friends at Great Clips in Sinking Spring learned about his condition and wanted to do something to help. They set up a day of fun for the community to rally around the Knechtle family.
"I reached out to a lot of people I know in the community and Sinking Spring, and just kind of spread the word about what we were raising money for, and everybody in the whole community was more than willing to help," said Stevie Domagalski.
The event raised over $2,500 and will be donated to Laney's Legacy of Hope, an organization that sponsors Ryder.
"It makes me feel great and, you know, it's a kid being a kid and that's what he needs more than anything," said Jenna Knechtle, Ryder's mother. "Getting to go on a fire truck, getting to eat a hotdog and run around with superheroes... it's like a little kid dream."
Doctors tell the family Ryder has months to a year to live but are hopeful, with the outpouring of love and support, he'll beat this.
"We're all hoping and praying for Ryder to beat this, and he's feeling great and that's all that matters," said Knechtle.