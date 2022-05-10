READING, Pa. - Reading served as the starting line for law enforcers who are taking part in a 250-mile bike ride to Washington D.C.
The ride aims to raise awareness about the dangers police face on a daily basis, starting with a police flag being raised in front of Reading City Hall on Tuesday.
The Berks community honored the Nation's fallen officers while recognizing the dangers men and women in the line of duty face each day.
"Frequently law enforcement personnel deals with problems that are far beyond their jurisdictions," said Mayor Eddie Moran.
Underneath the American flag, cyclists of the Law Enforcement United Pennsylvania Division, ride together as one, on a 3-day 250 mile bike ride to Washington D.C.
"We ride this ride every year to raise money for those and to keep those officers' memories alive, their legacy alive and to support and remember our survivors and give them the support that they need," said Cory Reader, President of the Law Enforcement United Pennsylvania Division.
Moran says since 1786, more than 23,000 officers nationwide have made the ultimate sacrifice. He wants this ride to initiate hope.
"Hope that we won't lose another one and no more families will be left fatherless or motherless," continued Moran. "Hope that we never stop, that we never stop discovering what unite us rather than what separate us."
The ride comes during National Police Week.