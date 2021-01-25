READING, Pa. - A Berks County company is getting a boost in its efforts to produce a product that harnesses the power of the sun for a wide range of applications.
The Met-Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund has awarded a $340,000 grant to Solarflux Energy Technologies Inc. in Bern Township, which has developed a solar dish concentrator that, officials said, is capable of delivering clean, inexpensive thermal energy.
The company said the grant will allow it to improve the efficiency of building the parabolic dish concentrators.
"With this funding, we plan to increase production speed and capacity, and dramatically reduce unit costs," said Naoise Irwin, Solarflux's chairman.
The FOCUS dish, made from low-cost, resilient aluminum reflectors, follows the sun on two axes throughout the day, maximizing the capture of solar radiation, which reflects off the concentrator and onto a central receiver, heating a circulating thermal fluid that then passes through a heat exchanger to create hot water, high temperature steam or other high enthalpy fluids, according to the company.
The thermal energy can be used for applications that include industrial process heat, space heating and cooling, hot water, and water desalination and purification.
The Berks County Community Foundation (BCCF) and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) administer the Met-Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund, which provides financial support to promote renewable and clean energy, energy conservation and efficiency, and sustainable energy businesses.
"By making an investment that allows Solarflux to refine the research and development of its solar concentrator dish, the Met-Ed / Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund is helping advance technology that will ultimately give people another option for renewable power," said Heidi Williamson, the BCCF's senior vice president for programs and initiatives. "Supporting this kind of innovation in Pennsylvania is an important part of the fund's mission."
Solarflux, which was founded in 2019, said it has partnered with Penn State University and Lehigh University in Bethlehem to field test the FOCUS dish and to research applications for the concentrator, which is its flagship product.