READING, Pa. — A local heating company is giving a Reading family a warmer Christmas this year. It's all part of an annual program that aims to give back to the community.
Christine Rhoads and her family learned it would be receiving a free Lenox heating system from Comfort Pro. The donation comes two years after their gas furnace stopped working.
"It's been a long time," Rhoads said. "We've had electric heaters, but it wasn't enough."
Rhoads said she was laid off last December. Her husband works, and they applied for numerous loans, but her unemployment kept them from getting one to replace their heating system.
"We couldn't find any way to fix our furnace," Rhoads shared.
That is when she said she called United Way, which told her about Comfort Pro's annual program, where families can apply and one of them is selected around the holidays to receive a new system.
"We had our church praying, and we called everybody please, please pray," said Rhoads.
Comfort Pro adviser Luis Velasquez said the program is going 11 years strong.
"It feels great," he said. "I'm glad to be a part of a company that gives back to the community."
Rhoads, her husband and her grandchildren who live with them found out they were finalists, and they eventually learned they would be this year's recipients, just in time for Christmas.
"So, this is a miracle for us," Rhoads said, "and it's the best Christmas present I've had for a long time."