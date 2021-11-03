BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to return to midtown Manhattan this year, and a Berks County company is once again preparing to take center stage.
Birdsboro-based Music Festivals and Tours is just weeks away from putting the Macy's Great American Marching Band back in front of the eyes of the nation when the parade passes by Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square.
"We basically represent Macy's Corporation as their official band," said Dennis Rhodes, producer of the Macy's Great American Marching Band. "So, this year will be our 15th year now, since the parade was canceled last year."
Rhodes said more than 200 high school students from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will perform along with alumni from the past 15 years.
"Some of the students have auditioned year after year," said Rhodes.
It is a group, Rhodes said, that is selected from around 1,000 applicants each year.
"We spend a whole year getting ready, accepting the applications, doing the auditions for the students," Rhodes explained, "and once we get there to New York City, we actually have the students arrive on the Saturday before Thanksgiving."
This year, the show must go on, and the COVID-19 pandemic will not be stopping them.
"Everybody's gearing up," Rhodes said, "and we're ready to go."