ROBESON TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on I-176.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 7 in Robeson Township.

The coroner's office confirmed to 69 News Saturday afternoon that they were called to the scene, but were not yet able to confirm the number of fatalities. Emergency radio reports indicated two people died, but officials have not confirmed that information.

