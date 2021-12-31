RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. — Authorities on Friday confirmed the deaths of an elderly couple in Berks County earlier this week to be a case of murder-suicide.
Roger Anderson, 82, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jonn Hollenbach, the county's acting coroner, who ruled his death a suicide.
Anderson's 84-year-old wife, Phyllis, suffered multiple stab wounds, Hollenbach said. He ruled her death a homicide.
Pennsylvania State Police said their troopers responded late Tuesday morning to a 911 hang-up call from the couple's home in the 300 block of Poplar Street in Ruscombmanor Township, just outside Fleetwood.
The troopers said they arrived to find Roger Anderson's body outside the home and Phyllis Anderson's body inside the home.
PSP Troop L's Reading-based criminal investigation unit is handling the case, which it initially described only as a death investigation. Berks County District Attorney John Adams revealed earlier Friday that the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.