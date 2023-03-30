WEST READING, Pa. – The National Transportation Safety Board says its investigation into the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading could take around a year.
A spokesperson says it may take about 15 to 30 days for the board to release initial results.
Tuesday, the NTSB said it is working collaboratively with utilities and agencies including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and UGI.
The Palmer family also released a statement Wednesday saying it's keeping the seven who died in their prayers.
The names of all seven people who died, as well as what has been deemed the preliminary cause of all their deaths, are now known.
The Berks County coroner says each person suffered injuries from the blast that caused their untimely deaths.
It will be some time, though, before authorities confirm the manner of their deaths — whether it's homicide, accidental or something else. That remains undetermined and under investigation.
A team of people — about eight individuals or so — worked with the search and recovery teams for days, as crews searched for survivors and the bodies of those who died.
"I have been a resident of the area of 25 years, and I can't think of anything comparable to this in the community," said Berks County Coroner John Fielding.
Fielding admits he's never seen anything like the explosion on South Second Avenue in West Reading and the death toll it left behind.
Four people from Reading — 60-year-old Domingo Cruz, 30-year-old Xiorky Nunez, 44-year-old Diana Cedeno and 55-year-old Judith Lopez-Moran — are among the seven who died.
Also killed were 63-year-old Sue Halvonik of Upper Providence Township, 62-year-old Michael Breedy of Marion Township and 49-year-old Amy Sandoe of Ephrata in Lancaster County.
"Those innocent people cruelly taken from us remain loved and remembered," added Fielding.
Wednesday, during a news conference, Fielding detailed the diligent and round-the-clock effort to recover their remains.
"Obviously, we were a little handicapped," explained Fielding. "We don't usually remove bodies from scenes. We investigate in scene."
Normally, Fielding says his team examines and photographs in the moment — typically gathering 200 photos.
In the case of the R.M. Palmer Company explosion, he says their work had to be done elsewhere.
"There were voids," he said. "We could end up with more of a tragedy, with inexperienced personnel poking around."
Search efforts by specialized teams began Friday and ended Sunday with the last recovered body.
Crews could be seen lifting large amounts of debris with heavy equipment — at times, stopping.
"They were not viewable for the most part," stated the coroner. "The medical examiner determined they had all suffered from blast injuries."
Fielding's team used every tool at their disposal to identify the victims.
"You had to use dental records," said Fielding. "We went out to the families of those missing and said, 'Can you please send us dental and medical records?'"
The process took the time Fielding says was needed to provide families with accurate information.
"I said, 'We can do it right, or we can do it fast,'" explained Fielding. "We were there to give real information and a real estimation."
69 News also learned that Berks County District Attorney John Adams wanted autopsies completed on all seven people.
As the investigation into the cause of the blast continues, the coroner says more will become known about the manner in which they died.
"Manner of death is very dependent on other investigations, ongoing on the site," stated Fielding.