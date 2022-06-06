BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office is releasing the name of the 20-year-old man that drowned in Blue Marsh Lake over the weekend.
The coroner confirms the deceased is Albert Castro Beato of Lebanon.
Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for the reported drowning.
Park Ranger Nathan Freiwald told 69 News Castro Beato was at the lake with acquaintances.
"Basically, what we think is he swam out too far and couldn't get back in, got tired and went down," said Freiwald.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.