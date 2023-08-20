READING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner's office has identified the man killed in Saturday's crash at the Duryea Hillcilmb race.

The coroner's office said 66-year-old Kihurani Gakuu of East Caln Township, Chester County, was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. Gakuu's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and it has been ruled an accident.

Reading police said Saturday that a driver lost control and hit a tree during the race's time trials. The crash happened on Skyline Drive near Drenkel Field, police said.

Racing had been scheduled for the entire weekend, but Duryea Hillclimb officials confirmed Saturday evening that no racing will be held Sunday. As part of the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association Championship Series, the race has been a community staple since 1951.