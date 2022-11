BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend.

The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-176, near milepost 7, in Robeson Township.

Police have not yet released any information about the crash.