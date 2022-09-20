BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month.

A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday.

Frazier's family reported him missing on March 4. His relatives had told the police he had not been seen since Feb. 28 and that he did not own a vehicle.

People who were camping in the area on Aug. 23 were led by their dog to discover the body in Union Township, about 14 miles southeast of Reading.

An autopsy was done Aug. 28, but investigators have not been able to determine how Frazier died or whether any foul play was involved in his death.