Road block at fatal crash scene in Lower Heidelberg
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner has identified the man killed in a head-on crash Thursday.

Richard Moyer, 65, of Lebanon County, was pronounced dead around 4 p.m. at the scene of the wreck in the 3200 block of Paper Mill Road in Lower Heidelberg Township, the coroner said.

He was the driver of one of the vehicles that crashed head-on around 3:45 p.m., officials said. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in his vehicle was rushed to Reading Hospital in critical but stable condition, as of Thursday night, the coroner said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Penn State Health St. Joseph with unknown injuries.

An autopsy on Moyer is set for Monday, the coroner said.

Police have not released details on what happened.

