BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The Berks County coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Oley Twp. 

The accident happened at around 1:51 a.m. on Route 662 at Bertolet Rd. 

Travis M. Lambert, 18, of Oley Twp., was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. 

The cause of death is Multiple Blunt Force Trauma and manner was ruled accidental. 

The passenger from his vehicle and driver of the other vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital. No information was provided on their injuries. 

Central Berks Regional Police are in charge of the investigation. 

