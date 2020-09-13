BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- The Berks County coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Oley Twp.
The accident happened at around 1:51 a.m. on Route 662 at Bertolet Rd.
Travis M. Lambert, 18, of Oley Twp., was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m.
The cause of death is Multiple Blunt Force Trauma and manner was ruled accidental.
The passenger from his vehicle and driver of the other vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital. No information was provided on their injuries.
Central Berks Regional Police are in charge of the investigation.