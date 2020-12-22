BERN TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire in Reading over the weekend.
The Berks County district attorney's forensic services unit used fingerprints to identify the victim as 51-year-old Dennis D. Krouse, according to the coroner.
Krouse, who was homeless, was found dead Sunday morning inside a burning home in the 1100 block of Spruce Street, officials said.
The house had been abandoned for a number of years, and it had no utilities, according to the city's fire marshal, who is still working to identify the cause of the fire.
An autopsy on Krouse is set for Tuesday evening, but the coroner has already said that smoke inhalation was a contributing factor in his death.