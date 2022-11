READING, Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.

Kirk Heiberger, 72, from the 400 block of North 10th Street in Reading, was pronounced dead Tuesday in Reading Hospital, according to a news release from the county coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.