BERN TWP., Pa. - After a year in which a worldwide pandemic killed more than a half-million people in the United States alone, Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach reflected Friday on the severity of COVID-19.
"I don't think there was any preparation for what this pandemic was going to entail," Hollenbach said.
The coroner said the early months of the pandemic required a lot of preparation work at his office, including gathering supplies. Then came the increase in deaths.
"We've never had to investigate or record that many deaths in any month ever," Hollenbach said.
In 2019, the county recorded 3,505 deaths. In 2020, the year of COVID, that number jumped to 4,112.
Since the pandemic started, about 870 deaths in Berks County have been recorded as being COVID-related. Many of those involved elderly people or those who had underlying conditions like respiratory issues, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
"They're not able to survive with whatever other medical conditions they had because they got COVID-19, and that shuts down different systems of the body," Hollenbach explained.
January 2021 yielded the highest death toll of any month since the pandemic began. Since then, COVID-related deaths have slowed significantly, averaging about one a day.
"I would only hope that if the vaccine works," said Hollenbach, "obviously it will cut down on the deaths and hospitalizations,"