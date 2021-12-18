TILDEN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of the tractor-trailer driver killed during a crash in Tilden Township.
John Huff, 72, of Edmore, Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Reading Hospital.
The crash happened on Interstate 78 in Berks County early Friday morning, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The call came in around 5:45 a.m.
"The tractor-trailer was parked along the side of the road, off the travel lanes," said Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer for PSP's Reading-based Troop L.
Trooper Beohm continued to say the box truck traveling westbound on I-78 crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.
State police say 44-year-old Jamie Sanchez of Bridgeport, Connecticut, is also facing charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and receiving stolen property.
Sanchez suffered moderate injuries when the box truck he was driving drove into a stopped tractor trailer killing his passenger on I-78 near Route 61.