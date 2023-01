SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.

Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office.

Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York.

The coroner's office did not say what the man's cause of death was.

Anyone with family contact information is asked to call the coroner’s office at 610-478-3280.