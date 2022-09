LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.

Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m.

According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her home at 790 Wood Lane in Longswamp Township.