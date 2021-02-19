BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is looking for the relatives of two women who died earlier this week.
Marguerite Gilbert, 80, died of natural causes on Monday at Reading Hospital, the coroner's office said. She was from the Topton area.
Anyone with information about Gilbert's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in Bern Township by calling 610-478-3280.
Loretta Saxon, 77, died of natural causes on Tuesday at the Fairlane Gardens nursing home in Exeter Township, the coroner's office said. She may have a cousin in the Bethel area, the coroner said.
Anyone with information about Saxon's family is asked to contact Sanders Funeral Home in Reading by calling 610-372-1624.