Graphic -- Berks County coroner logo

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner's office is looking for the family of a Reading man.

Earl Patrick Jones, 67, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at a friend's business on Centre Ave. in Reading, the coroner's office said.

The cause of death is under investigation, but the coroner's office said it is not considered suspicious or trauma-related. Jones may have a sister in the Allentown area, officials said.

Anyone with information can call the Berks County Coroner's Office at 610-478-3280.

