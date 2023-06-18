READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is looking for assistance in finding a next of kin.
Rosa Marie Olmo, 56 years old, died at a residence on Rose Street on 6/17/2023.
She was last known to reside on North 9th Street in Reading.
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is looking for assistance in finding a next of kin.
Rosa Marie Olmo, 56 years old, died at a residence on Rose Street on 6/17/2023.
She was last known to reside on North 9th Street in Reading.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.