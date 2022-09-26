BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating the relatives of a Mt. Penn man.

Michael K. Suggs, 36, died on Saturday at the Reading Movies 11 & IMAX theater on North Second Street in Entertainment Square, according to the coroner's office, which did not provide the cause of death.

Suggs' last known address was in the 300 block of Friedensburg Road, the coroner said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner's office in Bern Township by calling 610-478-3280.