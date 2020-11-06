Graphic -- Berks County coroner logo

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner's office is seeking assistance in locating the relatives of a West Reading man who died earlier this week.

Gary Furdella, 65, died at Reading Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 1. He had been living at the Morris Pace personal care home in West Reading, according to the coroner, who said that attempts to locate Furdella's brother have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Furdella's family members is asked to contact the coroner's office in Bern Township by calling 610-478-3280.

