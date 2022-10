BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in its efforts to locate a Reading man's next of kin.

Angel Manuel Torres-Andradez, 51, lived in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information about Torres-Andradez's relatives is asked to contact the coroner's office in Bern Township by calling 610-478-3280.