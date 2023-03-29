BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to release the identities of the remaining victims of last week's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

"Rarely have we witnessed devastation and heartbreak like this," said Coroner John Fielding, as he took the podium.

Fielding said the district attorney's office requested that autopsies be performed on all seven victims. Preliminary results determined that all died as the result of blast injuries.

Fielding said his office used dental records, fingerprints and other methods of identification to make positive IDs of the victims.

The manner of death is pending the results of the investigation into what caused the explosion.

The complete list of victims, in the order they were found, is as follows: