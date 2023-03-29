BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to release the identities of the remaining victims of last week's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.
"Rarely have we witnessed devastation and heartbreak like this," said Coroner John Fielding, as he took the podium.
Fielding said the district attorney's office requested that autopsies be performed on all seven victims. Preliminary results determined that all died as the result of blast injuries.
Fielding said his office used dental records, fingerprints and other methods of identification to make positive IDs of the victims.
The manner of death is pending the results of the investigation into what caused the explosion.
The complete list of victims, in the order they were found, is as follows:
Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, Lancaster County
Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading
Xiorky Nunez, 30, of Reading
Susan Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County
Michael Breedy, 62, of Marion Township
Diana Cedeno, 44, of Reading
Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading
PHOTOS: Victims of RM Palmer explosion in West Reading
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Available for Roku, Fire TV, AppleTV
WFMZ+ STREAMING NEW WAY TO WATCH!
Brand New App to watch all of WFMZ-TV News and Syndicated Programing 24/7 on your Streaming App enabled TV.
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.