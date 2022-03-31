READING, Pa. -- The Berks County Redevelopment Authority and the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness will be accepting new applications for the Berks County Emergency Rental Assistance Program beginning Friday.
The program is being reopened for a limited time now that the ERAP team has worked through the first round of application submissions, according to a release.
The Berks County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to ensure housing stability by providing rental and utility payments to landlords and utility companies to keep residents in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program initially launched in March 2021 and accepted applications until October 2021. The ERAP team continued to work with clients and their associated landlords and is now able to accept more applications. The application and instructions are available at www.BCEH.org or can be picked up at the ERAP main office on the third floor of the Berks County Services Center.
The office is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Completed applications can be dropped off at the office or at a dropbox available on the first floor of the Berks County Services Center on
Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Completed applications and supporting documents can also be mailed to: BCEH (ERAP), 831 Walnut Street, Reading, PA 19601.
Applications cannot be submitted by email or fax.
There are limited rental assistance funds available, so it is possible that the funds will be distributed before all completed applications have been reviewed for eligibility.