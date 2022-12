READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve.

It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon.

The organization plans to host about 160 seniors.

In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for gift baskets and special appearances from Santa and an Elvis impersonator.

Volunteers will also deliver more than 100 dinners to seniors who are unable to attend the dinner.