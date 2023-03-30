READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate a grant from general fund dollars to Reading Historic Properties, LP in an amount not to exceed $300,000.

The grant is for the restoration project of the Trexler Mansion, also known as the Elks Club.

Alan Shuman, president of Shuman Development, approached both the county and the city asking for allocations of $300,000 each for necessary roof repairs.

The county’s allocation is contingent upon Shuman receiving the same amount from the city.

The city had made the same condition when city council voted earlier this month to approve the request.

Shuman has undertaken an $8.2 million project to restore the historic city property at 46 South 5th St.

Shuman had previously explained that there was an unexpected cost of $600,000 for roof repairs, resulting from a previous attempt at fixing the roof.

That project, done over a decade ago, covered over structural damage which has led to the rot of steel beams over the past decade.

Shuman had made the request asking for American Rescue Plan funds (ARPA).

The city’s allocation is coming from ARPA because the allocation was made before council voted to place a moratorium on such requests at Monday night’s meeting.

The county’s allocation is coming from the county general fund. Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach has also called for a moratorium on new ARPA allocations, but the commissioners have not formally voted to put a stop to grants.

Also Thursday, the commissioners authorized an allocation of county general fund dollars in the amount of $127,050 to I-Lead for the Hi-SET program.

The program aligns with the IMAGINE Berks strategic economic development plan goal to support workforce readiness and upskilling initiatives.