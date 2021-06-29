READING, Pa. | The County of Berks announced on Tuesday it will welcome Emily Wangolo as the County’s first Deputy Director for the Department of Agriculture.
In this new position, officials say Wangolo will assist Executive Director Tami Hildebrand in supporting the mission and goals of the Department of Agriculture to further promote the agriculture industry in Berks County.
Wangolo’s first day with the County will be June 30, reports say.
“The County Commissioners are committed to supporting Agri-business in Berks County and the Agriculture community and recognize it as an important industry sector,” said Pamela Shupp Menet, the County’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Economic Development. “The Deputy position was created in recognition of this commitment.”
In this new role, Wangolo will be responsible for promoting the agri-business system, expanding opportunities for the County’s agricultural supply-chain, and partnering with agricultural organizations, noted officials. Wangolo has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science and a master’s degree in Agronomy.
Wangolo previously worked as an Agricultural & Editorial Consultant, a Soil Science Specialist, and a Research and Development Senior Manager. In these positions, she trained farmers in agricultural practices, oversaw urban organic farm production and greenhouse horticulture and floriculture production, and lead academic agricultural research and publication.
“With her very diverse agricultural experience, Emily brings an understanding of agriculture, science, soil, food supply, and production that will complement and further enhance our team.” Hildebrand said. “We look forward to having Emily join us!”