READING, Pa. - Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes the high temperatures and humidity that can pose a serious risk to senior citizens' health.

The Berks County Area Agency on Aging announced Thursday an opportunity for older adults in the region to receive a free, portable air conditioner.

The free program has eligibility guidelines. Seniors who wish to apply must:

Be age 60 or older

Reside in Berks County

Have an income that does not exceed $2000/month for single individuals or $4000/month for married individuals

Have heart-related or breathing-related medical issues (for example COPD, Bronchitis, Emphysema)

Provide a physician’s note reflecting the accepted, related diagnosis/condition

Complete an application available at www.berksaging.org or by calling 610-478-6500

The deadline to apply for this program is Friday, June 9.

The Berks County Area Agency on Aging will review the applications and qualified individuals will be contacted to schedule a pickup time for their air-conditioner.

This program is provided in partnership with Redner’s Markets, DoubleTree by Hilton, Circadia and Tarsus Inc.