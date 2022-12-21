READING, Pa. - The Berks County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of strangling a woman.

Police say on October 9th, 2022, Javier Renan-Burgos, 54, got into an argument with a woman and slapped her twice in the head.

From there, police say he ripped the curlers out of her hair and began to choke her with both hands for about a minute.

The woman says during the attack she could not breathe or call out for help.

Renan-Burgos is described as 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen at 1029 Windsor Street in Reading.

If you know where he is, you can call the Berks County Sheriff’s Office or any police department.