READING, Pa. - A group of Berks County bikers are already getting into the Christmas spirit.
Bros Motorcycle Club kicked off the annual holiday toy run Sunday at The Children's Home of Reading.
The bikers put down their kickstands and let the kids check out their Harleys.
Organizers say the kids were excited because they weren't able to do this last year due to the pandemic.
"Allowing our children to mix and mingle and get to see a motorcycle up front, and many of them have never done that. They're actually letting them get on them. They're talking with the motorcycle riders. It's just a great time.," said Jill Troutman, VP of Advancement, Marketing and Communications, The Children's Home of Reading.
The Children's Home says it hopes to collect thousands of toys and gift cards this season.
The toy run has been held now for more than 30 years.