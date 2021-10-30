READING, Pa. - The Berks County Board of Elections is reminding voters of proper procedure to return mail-in ballots after they say incorrect information was sent from local legislator.
The board says an email was sent from state Representative Manny Guzman that contained misinformation about how to return mail-in ballots.
The Board of Elections continues to say the email incorrectly stated that mail-in ballots can be returned to a voter’s polling location on Election Day.
Mail-in ballots cannot be returned to polling locations to be counted.
The Board of Elections wants to make it clear that mail-in ballots can only be returned the following three ways:
- Through the mail.
- By placing the ballot in either of the County’s two secure drop boxes.
- By hand delivering the ballot to the Office of Election Services.
The Board encourages voters to return mail-in ballots to a County drop box or the Office of Election Services to ensure timely receipt.
The drop boxes are located at the Berks County Government Services Center and the Berks County Agriculture Center.
The boxes are available Saturday from 8:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 1nfrom 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
All mail-in/absentee ballots must be received by 8:00 pm on November 2.
Voters who requested mail-in/absentee ballots but instead wish to vote in-person at their polling place on Election Day can surrender and void their unvoted mail-in
ballot at their precinct and vote on the machine.
If a voter who requested a mail-in or absentee ballot
goes to a precinct to vote in person but does not have their unvoted mail-ballot to surrender, the voter will only be allowed to vote by provisional ballot to ensure they did not vote twice.
The board says a second email from Representative Guzman incorrectly stated that surrendered mail-in ballots are destroyed and incorrectly said a voter who surrenders a ballot can only vote by provisional ballot.
If voters have questions, they should contact the Berks County Office of Election Services at 610-478-6490.