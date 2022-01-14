We're in for some frigid temps this weekend and some snow.
But the brutal cold could not keep the die-hards inside in West Reading, especially for Sean Nally's birthday!
"It's frigid but I'm hoping to grab a drink or two to warm up and especially snuggle up next to my baby!" Nally said.
"That is the goal a couple of drinks first!" said his girlfriend Juliana Caceres.
But with snow coming, some teenagers are none too happy.
"No, I hate the snow! Why? because snow is bad and it gets you all cold!" said Superb Hendricks, who said he would rather be able to skateboard on Sunday with his dad, who runs Strength Skateboards.
Others braving the temperatures such as Juliana and Sean say-- bring it on!
"We will just bundle up, we have two little girls at home and we got their snowsuits ready and we got the shovels out so just doing everything we can to have some supplies, hoping we don't get too much we'll see," Nally said.
"We'll stay home, stay cozy but if it's a lot of snow we'll go play!" Caceres said.
At Kuzan's Hardware in Perry Township, they've been blown away by folks in a frenzy, trying to make sure a powerful weapon is working when those flakes fall.
"With the possibility of some snow coming possibly in the forecast there's people coming in saying 'Hey, can you get this done today?' Because you know the snow is coming!" Manager Jason Flower said.
"Last minute people will panic and rush in and oh it's not working can we please get it up and running? 'I need it like NOW!'" said Jason Ruth of Kuzan's Hardware.
"We all kind of think, 'well, I think it will work' and then when you go to check it, it's like 'No, I waited too long,' but we try to flex and be accommodating to those who do that," Ruth said.
"PennDOT has already sent out an advisory warning drivers to be extra careful when you're out on the roads this weekend and if at all possible urging people to stay off the roads this Sunday.