HEREFORD TWP., Pa. -- Fire crews from around the area responded to a massive fire at a Buddhist temple in Hereford Township, Berks County Saturday.
Flames tore through a large part of the complex.
Seisholtzville Fire Chief Ray Strickland said crews saw flames pouring from the roof of Mituo Village as they responded around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
"When we arrived here it was already through the roof, flames probably about 40 feet high," said Chief Ray Strickland of the Seisholtzville Fire Department.
The fire at the Conrad Road facility forced multiple people inside to evacuate.
Investigators said most of the fire was contained to a library, classrooms and dorms at the temple.
"We started calling for additional help right away," Chief Strickland said.
Around 12 crews responded to the Temple which sits up on a hill in remote area.
"Water supply is always a challenge because it's so far, you can see it's a long driveway," Chief Strickland said.
We are told one firefighter was hurt. There is still no word what caused the fire.
A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.