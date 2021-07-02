BERN TWP., Pa. | A number of Fourth of July celebrations are back this year, after taking a year off or making major changes because of the pandemic.
For the first time in two years, Independence Day will be free of COVID restrictions.
In Wyomissing, organizers are acknowledging the pandemic though, and calling their annual parade a Tribute to Essential Workers.
"This year for our fourth we'd like to honor those people and show our support to them and give thanks to them," said Daniel Macrina, the Wyomissing Director of Parks and Recreation.
And it's not just the police, firefighters and medical staff.
"UPS drivers and the school teachers and you know the grocery store workers you know they are very important and vital to the sustainability of our community," Macrina said.
That parade starts at 1 O'clock and ends with live music and food at the Stone House.
"It's going to be a celebration not just of the 4th of July but getting back to normalcy," said David Gross, the Executive Director of the Reading Symphony Orchestra.
It's the Star Spangled Spectacular by The Reading Symphony Orchestra across from the airport at EnerSys Headquarters.
"It's the first time our audience has gotten together without a mask on, it's the first time our orchestra has gotten together without masks on, and it's just going to be a great feeling!" Gross said.
A great feeling to finally celebrate the Fourth without restrictions. So bring lawn chairs, sit back and get ready to relax.
The concert is free for everyone, the doors open at 6:30 and the concert starts at 8:00. Then the spectacular fireworks should get underway at about 10 o'clock.
Attendants don't need tickets unless you want to be entered into a special raffle for prizes.
If you'd like one of those tickets, you can go to one of the Bosvov's in Berks County at the Fairgrounds, Berkshire Mall or Boscov's East. And for more information just go online.