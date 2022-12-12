WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County.

Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.

"It truly has been a pleasure to serve this community over the last 32 years," the post reads. "We hope you come visit us at our nearby locations at Broadcasting Square, Exeter Plaza, and 5th Street Highway."

Chick-fil-A operates alongside other food and beverage businesses such as Subway, Taco Casa and Ray's Pizza #1 in the second-floor food court of the 1665 State Hill Road mall.

"Let's share some memories together for the last two weeks," the post concludes.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, founded in 1967, is known for the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and other menu highlights such as Chick-fil-A Cool Wraps, Chick-n-Strips, soups, salads, mac and cheese and milkshakes.

There are more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia, according to a message on the business' website.

"Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today," the message continues.

Most Chick-fil-A restaurants operate between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with breakfast served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch and dinner served from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Some hours may vary by location.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking more information on the Wyomissing location's upcoming closure.